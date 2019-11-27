Bexhill sinkhole repairs due to be completed today

Works to repair a sinkhole which have caused weeks of delays in Bexhill town centre are due to be completed today (Wednesday, November 27).

The hole in Sackville Road, first opened up on Friday, October 25.

Picture: Michael Parmley

It was filled in before it reopened the following day.

This prompted East Sussex Highways to alert Southern Water.

Since then, the works in the middle of the road have been taking place, with nearby parking spaces coned off.

Now, an East Sussex Highways spokesman has said the works are due to be completed.

He said: “Our crews backfilled the sinkhole yesterday and have been laying asphalt on the affected area today. The road will reopen by 4pm today (Wed 27).

“This has been a complex issue to investigate and resolve so we’d like to apologise to motorists for any inconvenience and to thank them for their patience.”