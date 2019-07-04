Boy, 10, taken to hospital after St Leonards collision

Police are investigating a collision between a car and a ten-year-old boy on a bicycle.

Police said the collision happened at the junction of Boscobel Road and West Hill Road, St Leonards, at 6.15pm on Sunday (June 30).

Officers are appealing for witnesses and said they also want to speak to the motorist involved, who stopped to check the boy, aged 10, was not badly hurt but then drove off without giving any details.

The boy sustained heavy bruising and was treated in hospital, police said.

Anyone able to assist is asked to contact Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting serial 1147 of 30/06.

