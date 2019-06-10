Busy Bexhill road to close for three weeks

A busy Bexhill road will be closed to through traffic for three weeks.

East Sussex Highways will be carrying out carriageway resurfacing works in Wrestwood Road, Bexhill.

Work will start on Monday, June 24, 2019, and continue for three weeks.

During the resurfacing works, Wrestwood Road will be closed to through traffic in two sections – from the A269 to Mount View Street (section one) and from Pebsham Lane to Paradise Walk (section two) – between 7pm and 6am each night.

There will be diversions via the A269, A2690 Coombe Valley Way, Mount View Street and vice versa for section one and via Pebsham Lane, Seabourne Lane, Martyns Way, Claxton Road and Glyne Drive for section two.

East Sussex Highways will also be carrying out kerbing works from June 17 to June 21, 2019. During this time, Wrestwood Road will remain open with temporary traffic lights in place.

A Highways spokesman said: “The road will be closed to through traffic. This is for your safety and the safety of our workers. If you do need vehicle access then please discuss this with the team on site. We will try to give access where we can but there may be long delays whilst we make the area safe. We will always allow access for emergency vehicles. Pedestrian access will be maintained.

“If it rains, we might be delayed in our works. We will keep you updated with any changes via advance warning signs.

“Please park your vehicle off road or in another location, otherwise your vehicle may be towed away. There will be ‘no parking’ signs and cones on site to advise where parking is restricted.

“We apologise if our works cause disruption to your bus service. Please check with the bus company for any alterations to the service during this time.”

