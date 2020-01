Residents in St Leonards were given a fright last night when a car crashed into a front garden.

The single-vehicle collision happened in Bexhill Road, St Leonards, at 10.41pm on Thursday (January 9).

Picture: Kimberleigh Rodger

Police said they attended the scene and confirmed there were no reports of any injuries.

There were no arrests made.

