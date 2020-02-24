Collision between car and pedestrian in St Leonards

A road in St Leonards has been partially blocked after a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

The AA said Blackman Avenue is blocked both ways near One Stop following the incident.

The collision is reported to have happened southbound, however there are long delays in both directions.

The road has been partially blocked and there is queuing traffic in the surrounding area.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said a crew was still at the scene following reports a person was hit by a car.

More to follow.