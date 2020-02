A road in St Leonards was blocked on Tuesday afternoon (February 11) following a collision, according to traffic reports.

The AA said the incident happened in Silverlands Road, between the A21 Sedlescombe Road North and Duke Street.

The collision was in the one-way system near to the petrol station, AA added.

The road was blocked and there was slow traffic in the area.

As of 12.50pm, reports suggested the road had reopened.