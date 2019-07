A main road in Bexhill has been partially blocked by a two car collision.

Reports say the collision has happened on the A269 Ninfield Road at the roundabout with Turkey Road.

The road has been partially blocked and there is heavy traffic as a result.

An eyewitness said police are on the scene.

See more:

Bexhill man stamped on victim’s leg, breaking it in four places

Cooden Beach residents furious over noisy seafront ‘rave’

New store opens in Hastings town centre