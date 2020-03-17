Coronavirus: East Sussex community transport group suspends all bus services

The Battle Area Community Transport has suspended all its bus services in response to the coronavirus epidemic.

The group provides bus services centred on Battle, Burwash and Ticehurst, travelling to: Ashburnham, Battle, Brede, Broad Oak, Etchingham, Flimwell, Mountfield, Robertsbridge, Netherfield, Sedlescombe, Stonegate, Ticehurst and Westfield.

Battle Area Community Transport

Bryn Newman, the company secretary, said: “Due to the current Public Health Situation and following Government Guidance, Battle Area Community Transport have taken the decision to suspend all our bus services until further notice.

“This decision has been taken to protect our volunteers and the wider community.

“We regret the inconvenience this causes our passengers.”

The group said it will update its website and Facebook page, when it has further information.

Coronavirus, or COVID-19, is an illness which affects the lungs and airways. Symptoms are a high temperature and continuous cough.

• NHS advice is to regularly wash your hands, cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, and try to avoid close contact with people who are unwell.

• Stay at home for seven days if you have either a high temperature or a new, continuous cough. Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.

• Call 111 if you feel you cannot cope with your symptoms at home, or your symptoms get worse.