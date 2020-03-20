Coronavirus: Southeastern announces changes to frequency of Hastings services

Southeastern is reducing its rail services in a bid to reduce the spread of coronavirus while ensuring essential travel can continue.

From Monday (March 23) the rail provider will introduce a reduced timetable to ensure vital train services for key workers can keep running throughout a prolonged coronavirus outbreak.

File pic: Southeastern train

A map released by Southeastern shows trains from Hastings to Tonbridge will be reduced to one service an hour. Currently, the rail provider runs two services each hour. The map can be found here.

Southeastern’s change if part of a national shift agreed with the government which will see around half the usual number of trains running.

Southeastern said enough capacity will be provided to allow passengers making essential journeys to follow the official guidance on social distancing.

In a statement, Southeastern said: “The reduced service timetable balances the current significantly reduced levels of demand with the need to reduce the number of people required to run the network, which will help to ensure there are enough staff to keep services running over the coming weeks and months.

“The amended timetable will be introduced from Monday 23 March until further notice, and will be available in online journey planners by Sunday 22 March.

“All of our stations will remain open, and on some routes passengers may need to change trains to complete their journeys.

“Please follow the government advice, and only travel if your journey is absolutely essential. Passengers should check before they travel using online journey planners.”

David Statham, managing director at Southeastern, said: “Like many of us, Southeastern train crew and station teams can’t work from home, and some of them are also dealing with personal or family issues related to coronavirus.

“We’re grateful to our passengers for their understanding as we take steps to ensure that vital train services for key workers can keep running. Please follow the official advice and only travel if your journey is absolutely essential.”

Robert Nisbet, director of nations and regions at the Rail Delivery Group, which represents train operators and Network Rail, said: “At a time of extraordinary national challenge, the measures rail companies are putting in place with government will preserve services so that we can continue to get key workers to where they need to be, deliver food to supermarkets and get fuel to power stations.

“This is not a decision we take lightly, however implementing these measures now will mean that we can continue to operate trains over a prolonged period with fewer railway workers, who like so many others are to be commended for putting the needs of the country first, and whose safety remains front of mind.

“We are monitoring demand closely and should it become necessary in the weeks ahead, we will adjust services and timetables to ensure they’re being delivered to best effect where they’re needed most, in accordance with our plan. We would advise anybody who has to travel to check the time of their train on the National Rail Enquiries website before they set out.”