Coronavirus: Stagecoach announces changes in the wake of Government measures

Bus company Stagecoach that operates services across Kent and East Sussex, announced today it will be altering its services from Monday (March 23) to reflect the planned closure of schools.

Joel Mitchell, managing director of Stagecoach South East said: “We’re evaluating on a regular basis what the latest Government guidelines mean for the delivery of public transport services at this really difficult time.

Stagecoach bus

“In light of the planned school closures and working closely with KCC and ESCC, we’re making some adjustments to our services from Monday.

“Next week we will operate a normal school holiday service on all routes in Kent and East Sussex. However, we’ll review this on a daily basis to identify any extra journey requirements and be ready to make adjustments as required.

“We’re absolutely clear that any further decisions on bus services will be announced in advance and full details available to the customers and the communities we serve.

“We urge anyone needing to travel to follow our Twitter feed @StagecoachSE or check our website at www.stagecoachbus.com.”

The announcement comes a day after the bus company agreed the relaxation of restrictions on concessionary travel passes for the elderly and disabled.

In a joint move with Arriva, Stagecoach agreed to accept the use of the free passes before the 9.30am threshold.

The measure was sanctioned by both Kent County Council and East Sussex County Council which set the concessionary travel restrictions.

Mr Mitchell said: “This is important for people that need it the most, enabling them get to the shops to buy essential supplies.”