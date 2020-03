Two vehicles collided on the A21, causing delays between Sedlescombe and Hastings.

AA traffic said the two cars involved collided on the A21 Sedlescombe Road North.

Police accident

Reports said the collision caused delays both ways at Radcliffe Close.

According to reports, the collision affected traffic between Sedlescombe and Hastings.

By 10.50pm, the road was reported as reopen.