Fire service and paramedics attend Bexhill collision

A person was left in the care of paramedics after a collision in Bexhill.

At 9.29am, firefighters from Bexhill attended Cooden Drive, Bexhill following reports of a road traffic collision involving one vehicle.

A spokesman for the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “One casualty was handed over in to the care of SECAmb (South East Coast Ambulance Service) and crews made the scene safe.”

SECAmb has been approached for comment.

A spokesman for Bexhill Fire said there were ‘thankfully’ no injuries.

However, the spokesman warned motorists to adopt the appropriate speed to match road surface conditions.

See more:

Large number of travellers leave Hastings

Hastings and Ashford International rail services to be disrupted for hours

Bexhill man arrested after private photos posted on adult website