Five-mile stretch of A21 to close for four days

Motorists are set to experience delays as a five-mile stretch of the A21 will be closed for roadworks.

Highways England said the road will be shut in both directions near Tonbridge from 8pm on January 8, until 6am on January 13.

There will also be overnight closures on January 2, 6 and 7.

The closure will be in place between the A228 and the junction with the A26 Tonbridge East.

Diversions will be in place.

According to Highways England, the same stretch of road will also be closed from January 16 to January 20. It will also be shut from January 23 to January 27 and again from January 30 to February 3.