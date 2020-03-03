Flooded Bexhill road blocked for three days by ‘abandoned car’

A road in Bexhill has been blocked for three days after a car became stuck due to flooding.

The car – thought to be a hybrid BMW – was ‘abandoned’ in Peartree Lane late Saturday morning (February 29), according to nearby residents.

Becky Forte said it was still there when she attempted to drive down the road at 7.30pm on Monday (March 2).

The road has had ongoing ‘flood issues’ due to February’s heavy rain.

It has remained open but there are flood warning signs in place.

A number of other users of the road said they have been able to navigate it in 4x4 vehicles, but said they would not attempt to drive down it in a regular sized car.

However, East Sussex Highways said it had not received any calls about the abandoned car, of flooding, over the weekend.

An East Sussex Highways spokesman said: “We are aware of ongoing flooding issues in Peartree Lane but the road is currently open with flood warning signs in place.

“We didn’t receive any calls about any issues there over the weekend, including the abandoned car. The Highways steward is monitoring the issue here on a regular basis.”