Flooding causes delays to trains at Hastings

Trains from Hastings to Tunbridge Wells are subject to delays due to flooding in the Robertsbridge area, Southeastern Railway has confirmed.

Network Rail said it is monitoring the situation and at present a speed restriction is in place.

Additionally, signal problems in the Frant area are causing further delays to trains on the route.

Southeastern Railway said it anticipates disruption will continue until 7pm.

As a result, trains from Hastings to Tunbridge Wells are being delayed, further alterations to these trains may be in place to help keep the service disruption to a minimum.