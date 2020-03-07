Four people seriously injured in Hastings collision

Police are appealing for witnesses after four people were seriously injured in a crash in Hastings.

Police said the incident involving a black Audi and a grey Citroen happened in Fairlight Road, close to the junction with Coastguard Lane, at around 6.48pm on Friday (March 6).

Picture: Dan Jessup

The sole occupant of the Audi – a local man – was taken to Conquest Hospital in St Leonards, police added.

All three occupants of the Citroen – a family from the west country – were taken to Kings College Hospital in London, police said.

Anyone who saw what happened, or anyone with dash cam which may have captured the incident, is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Fairlight.