Hastings and Ashford International rail services to be disrupted for hours

A broken down train is causing rail delays between Hastings and Ashford International.

The 8.49am Eastbourne to Ashford International service was terminated at Hastings earlier due to a fault with the engine power controls on the train. It has now been sent back to the depot at St Leonards for investigations.

Southern said it has been unable to resource another train to run in its place, so a reduced train service is in operation until further notice.

The disruption is expected to continue until 5pm.

Southern said it relies on a small pool of diesel trains to operate on this route. Most Southern services are operated by electric trains, but the tracks on this route are not electrified, so diesel trains must be used.

The only other diesel train in the area is currently undergoing planned maintenance, according to Southern, which is likely to need to continue until the time that it is booked to work on scheduled peak-time services this evening.

As a result, the ‘Marshlink’ train services between Eastbourne, Hastings, Rye and Ashford International have been reduced.

Southern has advised passengers to check before they travel.