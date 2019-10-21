Hastings motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in A21 collision

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision on the A21.

The collision happened on the A21 at Robertsbridge on Friday (October 18) at approximately 6.30am.

Police said a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries following a collision with a car.

It happened at the junction of the A21 Battle Road with George Hill.

Officers investigating the circumstances would like to talk to anyone who assisted at the scene but who has not yet come forward.

The car involved was a black Mini Cooper and the motorcycle a white Triumph Tiger.

The car driver, a 48-year-old man from Robertsbridge suffered minor injuries and shock for which he was treated at the Conquest Hospital, St Leonards-on-Sea.

The motorcyclist, a 38-year-old man from Hastings, was taken by ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, where he is in a serious but stable condition.

Anyone able to assist or who may have relevant dash-cam footage is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 275 of 18/10.