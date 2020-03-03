Hastings roads blocked while police deal with collisions

Two roads in Hastings have been blocked following collisions.

Pictures show an incident on the mini roundabout at the junction of Elphinstone Road and Mount Pleasant Road.

The road has been blocked while emergency services deal with the collision.

An eyewitness said Mount Pleasant Road has been closed at the roundabout.

Police have closed Elphinstone Road at the roundabout at the junction with St Helens Road and Queens Road.

A spokesman for East Sussex Fire said: “At 14.53 today two crews were sent to Elphinstone Road, with the junction of Mount Pleasant Road, in Hastings, following reports of a two-vehicle collision.

“Firefighters cut one casualty free from the wreckage, who was left in the care of an ambulance.

“Crews are currently at the scene making the area safe.”

There are also reports of another collision in Vicarage Road/St George’s Road.

A picture from the scene shows police dealing with an incident.

There are also delays along the seafront while police deal with an incident in Bexhill Road. You can read about that here.