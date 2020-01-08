Hastings town centre road to be closed for four nights

A road in Hastings town centre will be closed overnight to allow carriageway repair work to take place.

The East Sussex Highways roadworks in Harold Place and Havelock Road will be carried out over four nights from Monday, January 27.

The road will be closed to through traffic to ensure the safety of workers and the public between 8pm and 6am each night from the A259 to Devonshire Road.

A signed diversion route will be in place via the A259, London Road, Bohemia Road, Cambridge Road, Cambridge Gardens and Cornwallis Terrace.

Access will be provided where possible but there may be delays, while pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

Details of all forthcoming roadworks are available on the East Sussex Highways website at www.eastsussexhighways.com