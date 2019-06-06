Here is why Combe Valley Way was closed

Police have explained why they closed Combe Valley Way on Thursday (June 6).

According to a police spokesman, the road was closed to enable police photography of the scene for investigation into the fatal road traffic collision there on May 26.

The road has now been reopened.

The collision, involving a pedal cycle and a blue Vauxhall Astra, occurred about 6.20am on the A2690 Combe Valley Way, near Bexhill.

The cyclist – a 53-year-old local man – was sadly declared dead at the scene. The driver – a 34-year-old local man – sustained minor injuries.

A 34-year-old man from Bexhill was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and causing death by driving without due care while unfit through drink/drugs, according to Sussex Police. He has been released on conditional bail until June 23.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision. Anyone who saw what happened, or who saw either of the vehicles in the area shortly before the collision, is urged to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting Operation Newell.

