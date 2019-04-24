Man arrested after fatal collision near Rye released under investigation

Police have released a man under investigation after a fatal collision near Rye.

The 26-year-old man from Dartford, Kent, who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, has been released under investigation pending further enquiries, according to Sussex Police.

Floral tributes left at the scene of the collision

He was arrested on Saturday (April 20) after a motorcyclist died following a collision with a Ford Ranger in Camber Road between the A259 junction and Northpoint Beach at 2.14pm.

The 39-year-old man from London, who was riding a red Suzuki motorcycle, was critically injured in the collision and died at the scene. His next-of-kin have been informed.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to the scene.

Paramedic and operations team leader Martin Watson was the first paramedic to arrive on the scene and thanked bystanders for their help. Read his comments here.

The driver and a woman passenger in the Ford Ranger sustained suspected back injuries and shock, and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have seen any of the vehicles involved in the area in the time leading up to it.

This includes the movements of a group of motorcyclists who may also have been riding between Camber and Hastings on Saturday afternoon and came to the attention of other motorists.

Please email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Thorncroft.

The road remained closed until just after 10pm while rescue, recovery and collision investigation work was carried out.

