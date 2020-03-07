Man dies in serious head-on collision in Hastings

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died in a collision in Hastings.

At around 6.48pm on Friday (March 6), there was a minor collision involving a blue Audi A4 and an orange Volkswagen Polo in Fairlight Road, police said.

Picture: Dan Jessup

Shortly afterwards, the Audi was involved in a head-on collision in the same road, close to the junction with Coastguard Lane, with a beige Citroen Xsara Picasso containing a family from Gloucestershire.

According to police, the Citroen driver – a 65-year-old man – was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesman said they were unable to confirm this at the time due to next of kin enquiries, which have now been completed.

The front seat passenger – a 23-year-old man – was taken to Conquest Hospital in St Leonards with minor injuries, police added.

The rear seat passenger – a 65-year-old woman – was taken to King’s College Hospital in London with life-threatening injuries, where she remains at the stage.

The sole occupant of the Audi – a 38-year-old local man – was taken to Conquest Hospital with serious injuries, where he remains at this stage.

Police are urging anyone who saw what happened, or anyone with dash cam which may have captured the incident, to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Fairlight.