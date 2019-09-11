Man in his 80s taken to hospital after collision which closed Bexhill road

The fire service extracted a man in his 80s following a collision in Bexhill.

The A269 Ninfield Road was shut both ways between Potman’s Lane and Thorne Crescent following a collision involving two cars.

The South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb), who were called at 10.35am, sent two ambulances and a response car to the collision.

A spokesman said the fire service was needed to help extract a man in his 80s with neck pain.

The ambulance service said another patient suffered chest pain. Both were taken to Conquest Hospital in Hastings for treatment.