Motorcyclist dies in A21 collision at Sedlescombe

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist sadly died in a crash on the A21 at Sedlescombe.

The incident occurred at about 5.59pm on Wednesday (March 18).

Police said a motorcycle travelling south collided with a Seat Altea which was stationary in a layby just south of the junction with Marley Lane.

A police spokesman said: “Sadly the motorcyclist – a 66-year-old man from Hastings – was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The driver of the car – a 46-year-old woman from Etchingham – was taken to Conquest Hospital with minor injuries.”

Anyone who saw what happened or saw either of the vehicles in the area prior to the collision – particularly anyone with dash cam footage – is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Holbrook.