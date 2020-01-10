Paramedics assessing ‘number of casualties’ after A259 collision

A car and a van have collided on the A259 Marsh Road, blocking the road in both directions.

The collision has happened just before the B2095 junction for the Lamb Inn.

An eyewitness said a number of emergency service vehicles are at the scene and motorists are being turned around.

Traffic is queuing back to Little Common and Pevensey, according to another eyewitness.

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said: “I can confirm we were called shortly before 1pm today to reports of an RTC (road traffic collision) on the A259 at the junction of the B2095.

“Ambulance crews are at the scene and have been joined at the scene by the air ambulance.

“We are assessing a number of casualties.”

Sussex Police and Bexhill Fire are also at the scene.

More to follow.