Passengers on way to Hastings stuck after train hits cow

Passengers were stuck on board a Southeastern service for more than an hour after their train hit a cow.

The 8.15pm service from London Charring Cross to Hastings hit the animal between Robertsbridge and Battle at approximately 9.30pm on Thursday (September 5).

Network Rail staff were sent to move passengers from the damaged train to another train which continued to Battle before passengers were taken to Hastings using road transport.

Southeastern also provided replacement buses at Tunbridge Wells and Battle.

One passenger said she was stuck on board the train for approximately an hour and a half before she was moved to another train which had pulled up parallel.

Southeastern said technicians worked to make the necessary repairs on the train and it was moved to the depot shortly after midnight.

The line was then reopened at approximately 1.30am on Friday (September 6).

