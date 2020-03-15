Rail disruption in East Sussex after train hits tree

A train hit a tree between Winchelsea and Rye this morning, Southern Rail has said.

Southern confirmed the obstruction on the track has since been removed but train services running between Hastings and Ashford International may still be cancelled or delayed whilst service recovers.

Southern

A spokesperson said: "Southern had been advised of a train hitting a tree between Winchelsea and Rye.

"The driver managed to clear the debris and the train moved forward, however the line was still partially blocked by the fallen tree.

"Network Rail staff have now cleared the line and trains are able to run. Southern are now working to return the service to the normal timetable, however this may take some time."

Disruption is expected until 2pm.

