A road in Bexhill has been closed by police after a collision involving two vehicles.

The A269 Ninfield Road is shut both ways between Potman’s Lane and Thorne Crescent.

Traffic reports say the collision involved two cars.

Police have closed the road and there is queuing traffic as a result, affecting motorists between Ninfield and Bexhill.

A picture from the scene shows an ambulance attending the collision. The South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) has been approached for comment.