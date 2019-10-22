Roadworks cause huge delays in Battle

Roadworks in Battle have caused a morning of misery for motorists in Battle.

Carriageway resurfacing works in Mount Street, Battle, mean a section of the road is closed to through traffic.

The road is will be closed between 7am and 7pm from the A2100 High Street to Virgins Lane.

The work started on Sunday (October 20) and is due to continue throughout this week.

Traffic is being diverted via A2100 High Street, London Road, Virgins Lane and vice versa where the traffic is building due to temporary traffic lights.

An eyewitness said all routes into Battle were at a complete standstill on Tuesday morning.