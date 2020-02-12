Rye town centre roadworks to be rescheduled

Resurfacing work due to start next week on a town centre road in Rye has been delayed.

With scaffolding around The George Hotel needing to stay in place longer than anticipated, work on Rye High Street – due to start on Monday, February 17 – cannot go ahead, according to East Sussex Highways.

Roadworks

The work, expected to take two weeks with overnight road closures, will now take place later in the year.

The scaffolding has been in place since a large fire at The George, in July last year, damaged the hotel.

Karl Taylor, assistant director of operations at East Sussex County Council, said: “Resurfacing work was due to begin once scaffolding had been removed from The George Hotel, but work on the hotel has had to be extended meaning the scaffolding will need to remain in place.

“We appreciate the disruption changes to the timing of works can cause, but without the necessary access to the road we have no choice but to postpone the project.”

Details of the rescheduled work will be shared with residents and businesses closer to the time.

Information on all current and forthcoming roadworks is available on the East Sussex Highways website at www.eastsussexhighways.com