Part of the A21 has been closed this morning (Friday, December 20) due to flooding.

In a tweet, Hastings police said the road near Marley Lane was closed following heavy rain.

Motorists heading north are being diverted through Sedlescombe, police said.

Delays are expected.

Read also:

Major train delays across Sussex due to flooding.

Met Office issues three-day weather warning for Sussex in the run-up to Christmas.