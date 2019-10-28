St Leonards’ new Queensway Gateway Road set for temporary opening

A timescale has been set for the temporary opening of the Queensway Gateway Road in St Leonards following lengthy delays.

The project, being run by regeneration company Sea Change Sussex, has been beset by delays, with the road standing half-constructed for many months.

A car showroom still has to be relocated to allow for the building of a roundabout to connect the Gateway Road to the A21.

In the interim, Sea Change has announced it will make a temporary connection to allow motorists to use the route with the aim of relieving traffic on The Ridge.

A Sea Change spokesman said: “The next action on the Queensway Gateway road project is to make a temporary connection between the road as currently completed and the A21 to allow vehicles to use it for through journeys and reduce the traffic on The Ridge. Sea Change is aiming to open this temporary connection by spring 2020.

“In parallel with this, we will build the final route, with a roundabout to form a permanent connection to the A21.

“Negotiations continue to purchase the remaining property interests, largely the leases of the car showroom, alongside the promotion of a Compulsory Purchase Order. Sea Change Sussex already has ownerships of the freehold of those leases.

“The original budget for the Queensway Gateway project was £15 million, which was later reduced to £12 million, comprising £10 million of Local Growth Fund and £2 million funding from Sea Change Sussex.

“We’re conscious of our duty to spend public money wisely, have kept the cost within the reduced £12 million and do not foresee a need to seek further funds for the scheme. The project achieves high value for money according to Treasury guidance and the appraisal carried out by the South East Local Enterprise Partnership (SELEP).”

Read more on this story:

First section of new St Leonards road opens.

St Leonards roadworks to cause long delays for months.