Teenage girl taken to hospital after collision with car in Hastings

A 14-year-old Spanish student was taken to hospital with a leg injury after a collision in Hastings.

Police and the ambulance service were called to Mount Pleasant Road at 6.20pm on Friday (July 26).

A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesman said crews were responding to reports a pedestrian had been in a collision with a vehicle.

The spokesman added: “Ambulance crews attended the scene and the a teenage girl was treated for injuries including a leg injury before being taken to Conquest Hospital in Hastings.”

