Temporary traffic lights causing traffic chaos in St Leonards

Two sets of temporary traffic lights are causing long delays in St Leonards this afternoon (December 16).

The A259 Bexhill Road is blocked up in both directions from Bulverhythe Road.

According to traffic reports, cars are queued up back to Ravenside and Grosvenor Gardens.

A bus passenger said it took approximately 20 minutes to move a hundred metres.

The lights are due to remain in place until December 22.

East Sussex Highways has advised motorists to avoid the area.

There are also reports of slow traffic on the A21 Sedlescombe Road North at Chatham Road, in the construction area.

There are further temporary traffic lights in operation.

There are also traffic lights in place, due to gas main work, on the A2101 St Helen’s Road between Parkstone Road and Ashford Road, with further signals due to construction on Quarry Hill near West Hill Road.