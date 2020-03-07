The roads in Sussex that are closed due to flooding

A number of roads across the county are closed today (Saturday, March 7) due to flooding.

North Street, Alfriston Road and High Street, in Alfriston have been closed between the A27 Drusilla’s roundabout and White Way.

The High Street was already closed due to long term water main works, however this will now be delayed due to the excessive amount of flooding in the area.

Litlington Road between The Lane and The Plough and Harrow is also blocked.

The AA said it has received reports indicating the fire service is on scene to assist with vehicles stuck in the floods.

There is also flooding on the C7 Piddinghoe Road/Lewes Road from Wellgreen Lane to Lewes Road.

AA has advised motorists to approach with care. They said there are reports of severe floods because of adverse weather conditions.

In Westergate, the A29 Westergate Street is ‘just passable due to flooding’, according to traffic reports.

It is affecting traffic both ways from Shripney Lane to Hook Lane.

The road was closed yesterday due to excessive amount of flooding but it is now passable with care, the AA said.

On top of this, one lane of the A27 westbound, near Chichester, has been blocked due to a stalled vehicle.

Barcombe Mill Road, in Barcombe, is also ‘just passable due to flooding’, AA added.

That is affecting traffic from Wellingham Lane to Crink Hill.

If you know of any more road closures, please email stephen.wynn-davies@jpimedia.co.uk