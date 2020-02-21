This level crossing road will be closed overnight

A stretch of road next to a level crossing is set to be closed while Network Rail carry out works on the railway line.

Thirty metres either side of Normans Bay crossing, in Coast Road, will be closed on Sunday (February 23) from 1.30am to 6am and then at 11pm going into the next morning (February 24) until 4am. Sluice Road traffic is expected to be affected, according to the county council.

A safe route has been provided which is via Herbrand Walk, Cooden Sea Road, Barnhorn Road, Marsh Road, Sluice Lane and vice versa.

Read more: Road closure planned for Pevensey Bay level-crossing