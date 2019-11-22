Trains in and out of Hastings delayed and cancelled

Rail services to and from Hastings are subject to delays and cancellations due to a broken down train.

Southeastern said its services between Hastings and London had been altered as a result.

Southern said disruption is expected until 5.30pm.

In a statement, the rail provider added: “A broken down train at Hastings is causing disruption to services through the area, trains are all needing to use 2 of the 3 platforms whilst engineers attend the train.

“Services through the station are being disrupted, this may include short notice platform changes and or cancellations/alterations.”

More to follow.