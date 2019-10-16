Tributes paid to well-known Bexhill man who died in motorcycle collision

Tributes have been paid to a Bexhill man who died in a motorcycle collision.

Simon Cheese, 55, who was born and bred in Bexhill, died on September 20 when his motorcycle collided with a van on the A338, near Marlborough, Wiltshire.

Simon Cheese died in a collision in Wiltshire

His brother Jarrod, 53, said Simon lived in Bexhill until 18 months ago when he moved to Wiltshire with his 15-year-old daughter Winnie.

Jarrod said: “He will be missed by everyone. He was a character. He made his life in the Bexhill area, and also stayed down in Rye with his friend John.

“He was so well known in Bexhill and most people would have known him as ‘Wiver’ – a nickname he inherited from our dad who was also born in Little Common.

“He moved to Wiltshire because he wanted to settle down and make a life for his daughter.

Simon's brother Jarrod has put up a sign close to where the fatal collision happened

“He had three sisters – Judith, Joanna and Jocelyn – and two of them still live near Bexhill, in Catsfield and Ninfield.”

After Simon’s death, approximately a hundred people – including family and friends – gathered around a bonfire at Cooden Beach.

The procession was held at 2pm on October 5 – the same time as Simon’s funeral procession from Mildenhall to Collingbourne – for those who could not make it to Wiltshire.

After the bonfire at Cooden burned away, the stones were left in the shape of a heart.

Jarrod added: “While Simon was in Bexhill, he was a lorry driver for an agency and used to do a bit of building.

“We didn’t have a funeral for him but rather a festival called Wivfest as he loved festivals.

“A number of his friends from Sussex and others he met at festivals in Kent made the trip to Wiltshire. A lot of people he knew attended that.”

Jarrod said Simon’s fatal collision happened just yards from his home in Collingbourne Kingston while he was travelling home from work at 6.30pm on the Friday evening, ready for the weekend.

“We were going for a bike ride on the Saturday morning,” Jarrod added.

“It was something we should have been doing for years. We have lost a legacy.

“Now, mine and my wife’s attention turns to bringing up his daughter and making sure she is happy.”

Since his brother’s death, Jarrod has made a sign in the shape of a motorcycle to put at the spot where the collision happened.