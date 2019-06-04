Two in hospital after car rolls over in Catsfield collision

Two people were taken to hospital after a collision where a car rolled over in Catsfield.

The ambulance service said two cars and two ambulances were sent to the scene of a two car collision in Powerhill Lane at 3.06pm on Monday.

One person suffered a head injury and the other a back injury, the ambulance service said.

Both patients were taken to Conquest Hospital.

