Emergency services were called to deal with an incident near Peasmarsh.

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said crews were called to the A268 close to the junction with the B2088 at 8pm on Tuesday (January 28).

He said two patients were assessed and treated at the scene for injuries ‘not believed to be life-threatening’.

The two were then taken to Conquest Hospital for further treatment, SECAmb added.