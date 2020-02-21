Two people taken to hospital after St Leonards collision

A man and a woman were injured in a collision in St Leonards during yesterday’s rush hour.

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said crews were called to Queensway, St Leonards, at approximately 4.45pm on Thursday (February 20).

They were responding to reports of a road traffic collision, he added.

He said two ambulance crews attended the scene and two patients, a man and a woman, were assessed and treated for neck pain.

They were both taken to Conquest Hospital.

One motorist said the collision, as well as the closure of Battle Road for emergency gas repairs, caused long delays during rush hour.