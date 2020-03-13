Two seriously injured in Bexhill crash

Police are seeking witnesses to a collision in Bexhill which resulted in serious injuries to two men.

At about 10.30pm last night (Thursday, March 12) a blue Yamaha motorcycle collided with a lamp-post on the A269 Ninfield Road, Bexhill.

Police

The rider, a man aged 26, was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with serious injuries, and his pillion passenger, a man aged 27, was taken to Kings College Hospital in South London, also with serious injuries.

Both men are from Bexhill.

Anyone who saw the collision, or anybody who may have seen the motorcycle being ridden beforehand, is asked to contact Sussex Police, either online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Westland.