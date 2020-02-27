Woman, 88, dies in hospital after Hurst Green collision

An 88-year-old woman has died in hospital after suffering multiple injuries in a collision in Hurst Green.

Police said the collision between two cars happened on the A229 Merriments Lane, Hurst Green, on Wednesday (February 26) which left three people seriously injured, one of whom later died.

Police Tape

It happened shortly before 3.30pm near the Merriments Garden Centre, close to the Kent-Sussex border, when a silver Honda Jazz travelling east was in collision with a grey Ford Mondeo travelling west.

The Honda driver, a 63-year-old woman from Cranbrook, Kent, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Pembury Hospital, Tunbridge Wells, by ambulance, police said.

Her passenger, an 88-year-old woman from Hawkhurst, Kent, suffered multiple injuries and was also taken to Pembury Hospital, where unfortunately she later died.

The Ford driver, a 66-year-old man from Heathfield, was taken to Pembury Hospital with a suspected broken wrist, bruising and shock.

Both vehicles involved were extensively damaged and firefighters attended to deal with oil and fuel spillages.

Traffic was diverted via the A21 to Flimwell and the B2244 Hastings Road until Merriments Lane was re-opened at 6.21pm.

Anyone who saw the collision or who may have relevant dash-cam footage is asked to contact Sussex Police online or phone 101, quoting Operation Parkland.