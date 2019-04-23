Woman in hospital after A259 Bexhill collision

A woman was taken to hospital with chest and neck pain following a two car collision in Bexhill.

South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) was called to the A259 Barnhorn Road, at 10.55am on Tuesday (April 23).

The incident was handed to police at 11.14am

A spokesman said crews were called to reports of a two car collision.

A woman was treated for chest and neck pain as well as cuts and grazes before being taken to Conquest Hospital, the spokesman said.

A man and a woman – thought to have been in the other vehicle – escaped unhurt, according to SECAmb.

A spokesman for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews were called to the scene at 10.49am.

Firefighters from Bexhill and Pevensey attended.

No one was trapped and three people were handed over in to the care of SECAmb, a spokesman confirmed.

Crews made the scene safe and handed over the incident to Sussex Police at 11.14am.

