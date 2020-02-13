Train hits large tree near Battle

A train has hit a large tree near Battle, causing disruption.

Network Rail said on Twitter that there was disruption on the Hastings to London line, near Battle, after a London bound service struck a large tree this morning.

Train hits tree near Battle. ''Picture: Network Rail

A spokesman said: “A considerable amount of damage has been done to the service that struck the tree near Battle. The train cannot be moved at present.”

Southeastern railway said it is not expecting the line to open until at least midday.

“We are trying to arrange replacement transport, but so far have been unable to due to local suppliers not having any vehicles available,” said a spokesman on Twitter.

