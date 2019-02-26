Trains delayed between Eastbourne and Bexhill due to 'defective track'

Trains are being delayed between Eastbourne and Bexhill due to a 'defective track'.

A Southern Rail spokesman said: "Southern have been advised of sections of defective track in the Bexhill area. As a safety precaution, an emergency speed restriction of 20mph has been put in place by Network Rail until the problem can be investigated.

"Network Rail engineers are en route to site and are expected to be there by 18:15 to examine and investigate the issue. When we have more information, we will update you accordingly."

These restrictions are causing disruption between Hastings and Eastbourne and this is expected to last until 7pm.