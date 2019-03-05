A259 blocked near Bexhill after collision involving car and pedestrian

A collision between a car and a pedestrian has blocked a road into Bexhill, according to reports.

The collision has reportedly happened on the A259 Little Common Road between Peartree Lane and Green Lane.

Traffic reports say the road has been blocked.

Reports suggest there are queues on the approach to Little Common roundabout.

More to follow.

