A259 partially blocked at Bexhill after collision involving cyclist

The A259 has been partially blocked at Bexhill after a collision between a car and a bicycle, according to traffic reports.

The collision happened on the A259 Belle Hill and is affecting traffic both ways around A2690 Combe Valley Way.

Traffic is reportedly very slow in the surrounding area.

Traffic reports said the collision was first reported at 3.43pm.

