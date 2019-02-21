A259 to close between Pevensey and Little Common

A large section of the A259 will close next week for resurfacing.

The road will be closed in both directions from Pevensey Roundabout to Little Common Roundabout from Monday (February 25) to Thursday (February 28).

The Marsh Road and Barnhorn Road will both be shut to through traffic from 8pm to 6am.

A Highways England spokesman says a clearly-signed diversion will be in place via A27, A22, A271, A269 and A259. This would take motorists along the Pevensey Bypass and the Polegate Bypass to Cophall Roundabout, along the A22 Hailsham Bypass to the Boship Roundabout and then through Herstmonceux, Boreham Street, Ninfield and Sidley.

Highways England says the works include anti-skid surfacing, reinstatement of road markings, studs and detector loops on the A259 between Barnham Stream Ditch to Coneyburrow Lane.

Residents with access only from the A259 are advised to wait at the road closure point where they will be escorted through the works, although there may be a short delay while the work area is made safe. Residents wishing to leave a property during the closures are asked to contact 0845 6122 888, who will arrange for them to be escorted safely.

Read more:

BMW driver jailed after boy, 7, is badly hurt in A259 crash

Watch police pursue thieves through Bexhill after car stolen from terminally-ill man